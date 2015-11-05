Free Syrian Army groups say not meeting Russians

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Representatives of four Free Syrian Army (FSA) rebel groups fighting on the ground in Syria on Thursday dismissed a report that FSA factions would meet with Russian officials next week in Abu Dhabi.

The RIA news agency said a delegation from the FSA had agreed to meet with Russian foreign and defense ministry officials late next week.

FSA representatives contacted by Reuters said the report was false, with one saying the Russians had been meeting with Syrians who falsely claimed to be FSA. “They are meeting with Syrians who do not represent anyone,” said Fares al-Bayoush, head of FSA group Fursan al Haq.