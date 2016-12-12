FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian general says Aleppo operation in final stages
December 12, 2016 / 11:04 AM / 8 months ago

Syrian general says Aleppo operation in final stages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALEPPO, Syria (Reuters) - The Syrian military operation to recapture rebel-held east Aleppo is in its final stages after the army took Sheikh Saeed and other districts, Lieutenant General Zaid al-Saleh, head of the Aleppo security committee, said on Monday.

"The battle in east Aleppo should end quickly. They (rebels) don't have much time. They either have to surrender or die," he told a group of reporters in the recaptured Sheikh Saeed district.

Reporting By Laila Bassam in Aleppo; Writing by Angus McDowall in Beirut; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
