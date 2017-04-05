Germany says Russia, Iran bear responsibility over Syria chemical attack

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany on Wednesday accused Russia and Iran of carrying some responsibility for a suspected chemical weapons attack by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces that killed scores of people in a rebel-held area.

"The federal government sees responsibility lying with Russia and Iran as allies of the Assad regime," a German government spokeswoman told a regular news conference in Berlin.

"We are convinced that without their massive military support the regime would have long ago had to agree to serious negotiations about a political solution," she added.