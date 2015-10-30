FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No agreement on Assad's fate at Syria talks: Germany
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 30, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

No agreement on Assad's fate at Syria talks: Germany

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier gestures as he attends a joint news conference with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif (not seen) in Tehran October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - There was no agreement at ministerial peace talks on Syria on Friday on what should happen with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the end of a political transition process, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said.

“There was still no breakthrough, but that also wasn’t expected today,” he told reporters after the conference, which involved some 17 nations, the United Nations and European Union.

He added that the talks would resume within two weeks, probably in Vienna, and that participants intended to work on establishing a transitional government, new elections and implementing national or regional ceasefires to halt the bloodshed in Syria’s four-year civil war.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.