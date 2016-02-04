FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany says must talk with Russia on humanitarian situation in Syria
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 4, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

Germany says must talk with Russia on humanitarian situation in Syria

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrives for a joint news conference with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir (not seen) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank Walter Steinmeier said on Thursday that talks for a political solution to end the civil war in Syria were difficult, but he was not without hope.

“In the coming days, we have to and will speak particularly with Russia about how we can get improvements especially on the humanitarian side,” Steinmeier said during a visit in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

There would be a chance for further talks between ministers in Munich next week on the sidelines of the annual security conference, he added.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold,; Writing by Michael Nienaber,; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.