Germany expects Saudi, Iran ministers to join talks on Syria in Munich
#World News
February 10, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 2 years ago

Germany expects Saudi, Iran ministers to join talks on Syria in Munich

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - There is no reason to doubt that the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran will participate in talks on Syria on the sidelines of the Munich security conference this week, a German foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

The spokesman said both countries had said they would join talks when German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited the region last week.

“There is not the slightest reason for us to doubt that Saudi Arabia and Iran will participate at a ministerial level in the consultations in Munich,” said the spokesman.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Tina Bellon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
