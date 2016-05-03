Germany to host Syria talks on Wednesday, says foreign ministry

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Foreign Minister will host Syrian opposition figure Riad Hijab, U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura and his French counterpart on Wednesday for talks on creating conditions to continue peace talks in Geneva, said the foreign ministry.

“At the center of the talks is the question of how to create the conditions to continue Syria peace talks in Geneva and to reduce the violence and improve the humanitarian situation in Syria,” said the German foreign ministry in a statement.