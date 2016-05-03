FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany to host Syria talks on Wednesday, says foreign ministry
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#World News
May 3, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

Germany to host Syria talks on Wednesday, says foreign ministry

Residents inspect a shop at a site hit by airstrikes, in the rebel-held area of Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, Syria April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Foreign Minister will host Syrian opposition figure Riad Hijab, U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura and his French counterpart on Wednesday for talks on creating conditions to continue peace talks in Geneva, said the foreign ministry.

“At the center of the talks is the question of how to create the conditions to continue Syria peace talks in Geneva and to reduce the violence and improve the humanitarian situation in Syria,” said the German foreign ministry in a statement.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Caroline Copley

