a year ago
U.S., UK, France, Italy, Germany to meet on Wednesday on Syria: Germany
#World News
October 4, 2016 / 12:38 PM / a year ago

U.S., UK, France, Italy, Germany to meet on Wednesday on Syria: Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Senior officials from the United States, Britain, France, Italy and Germany are to meet in Berlin on Wednesday to try to find ways to resolve the conflict in Syria, a German foreign ministry official said, confirming a story in the Tagesspiegel daily.

In a difficult situation, the goal is to look for suggestions about how to stem the violence in Syria and return to a political process, Tagesspiegel wrote citing a source close to the foreign minister.

The United States broke off talks with Russia on Monday on implementing a ceasefire agreement in Syria, accusing Moscow of not living up to its commitments under a Sept. 9 deal to halt fighting and ensure aid reached besieged communities.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
