7 months ago
Syria peace negotiator says ceasefire on Astana agenda: SANA
#World News
January 22, 2017 / 2:22 PM / 7 months ago

Syria peace negotiator says ceasefire on Astana agenda: SANA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria's U.N. ambassador Bashar Ja'afari, head of its delegation to peace talks in Astana, said on Sunday the main points on the agenda included strengthening ceasefire lines and reaching common ground on fighting terrorism, state-owned SANA reported.

Ja'afari added in a press conference in Astana that Damascus regarded the peace talks as only being between Syrian parties and that Turkey would not participate in dialogue, reported SANA, Syria's official news agency.

Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Mark Potter

