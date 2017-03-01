Syrian government puts 'terrorism' on Geneva agenda: source

GENEVA (Reuters) - Syria's government negotiators at peace talks in Geneva have held deep and constructive talks with U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura over the past two days and agreed to discuss subjects including terrorism and political issues, a source close to the delegation said on Wednesday.

The delegation received a paper from de Mistura on his plans for organizing the talks and made amendments to it, which they asked the U.N. envoy to relay to the opposition negotiators, the source said.