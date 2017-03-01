FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian government puts 'terrorism' on Geneva agenda: source
#World News
March 1, 2017 / 7:22 PM / 6 months ago

Syrian government puts 'terrorism' on Geneva agenda: source

Syrian chief negotiator Bashar al-Jaafari (L), Ambassador of the Permanent Representative Mission of Syria to UN New York, shakes hands with UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria Staffan de Mistura during a meeting of Intra Syria peace talks with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 1, 2017.Martial Trezzini/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Syria's government negotiators at peace talks in Geneva have held deep and constructive talks with U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura over the past two days and agreed to discuss subjects including terrorism and political issues, a source close to the delegation said on Wednesday.

The delegation received a paper from de Mistura on his plans for organizing the talks and made amendments to it, which they asked the U.N. envoy to relay to the opposition negotiators, the source said.

Reporting by Kinda Makieh in Damascus, writing by Tom Miles, editing by John Irish

