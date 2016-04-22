Syrian government returning to talks on Monday, Ja'afari says

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Syrian government delegation in Geneva said on Friday that it had discussed humanitarian issues with the United Nations Special Envoy and would meet him again on Monday.

Ambassador Bashar Ja‘afari, head of the government delegation, was speaking to reporters in Geneva following talks with U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, after the main opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) halted its participation in the formal talks and left the Swiss city.

Ja‘afari accused Qatar, Turkey and Saudi Arabia of sponsoring terrorism in Syria and denounced “illegal coercive sanctions” by major powers against his homeland.

“This includes a boycott of Syrian banks and preventing investment in Syria. It would seem the only investment done in Syria is investment in terrorism, it looks like a winning project.”

He took no questions from reporters.