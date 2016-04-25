FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian government says submitted amendments to U.N. envoy's peace proposal
April 25, 2016 / 5:39 PM / a year ago

Syrian government says submitted amendments to U.N. envoy's peace proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Syrian government delegation said that it proposed amendments to a peace proposal from the U.N. Special Envoy and would hold talks with him again on Tuesday.

Syrian ambassador Bashar Ja‘afari told reporters after two meetings with U.N. Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura in Geneva on Monday: ”Today we submitted constitutional amendments to the paper submitted to us by the Special Envoy and we consider such amendments to be an integral part of this paper.

“The dialogue was rich in ideas... We agreed to meet tomorrow at noon,” he said, without taking questions.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Louise Ireland

