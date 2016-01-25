FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Attack targeting Ahrar al-Sham group in Syria kills 23, monitor says
January 25, 2016 / 12:29 PM / 2 years ago

Attack targeting Ahrar al-Sham group in Syria kills 23, monitor says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A suicide bomber driving a fuel truck killed at least 23 people on Monday when he blew himself up at a checkpoint run by the Islamist group Ahrar al-Sham in Syria’s northern city of Aleppo, a monitoring group said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that four of the group’s commanders, other members of the group and four civilians are believed to be among those killed.

It said that the attack in the city’s Sukari neighbourhood destroyed three nearby buildings and wounded dozens of people. More were believed to be buried under rubble. Ahrar al-Sham officials were not immediately available for comment.

In addition, a Russian air strike killed 12 people, including a local commander of the group, in the northwestern province of Idlib, the monitoring group said. It was not immediately clear where the warplane struck. The Observatory said it targeted the commander’s house, but rebel sources said it struck an office of the group.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Larry King

