Vast majority of Syria armed groups sign up for truce: source

GENEVA (Reuters) - The “vast majority” of armed groups eligible to take part in a cessation of hostilities in Syria have signaled that they will do so, a source close to the peace talks said on Friday.

It was unclear if any groups had refused to sign up. Under the terms of the deal, armed groups had to confirm their commitment to the United States or Russia no later than 1200 Damascus time (1000 GMT).

The cessation of hostilities will begin at midnight.