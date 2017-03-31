FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
March 31, 2017 / 8:14 AM / 5 months ago

Syrian government forces take back areas near Hama: monitor

FILE PHOTO: A still image taken from a video uploaded on social media on March 22, 2017, purports to show Tahrir al-Sham rebel fighters on tanks, said to be in Soran district, near Hama, Syria. Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Russian-backed Syrian army has recaptured 16 villages lost to insurgents last week near the city of Hama, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Friday.

Syrian government forces have been counter-attacking in the area that is of critical importance to President Bashar al-Assad. The rebel assault has been spearheaded by Tahrir al-Sham, an alliance of jihadist groups including al Qaeda's former affiliate in the Syrian war, the Nusra Front.

Free Syrian Army rebel groups are also taking part.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alison Williams

