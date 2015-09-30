FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sees indications of Russian strike in Syria's Hama: official
September 30, 2015 / 5:23 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. sees indications of Russian strike in Syria's Hama: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is reviewing indications of another Russian airstrike on Wednesday in Syria, this time in the al-Ghab region of Hama province, a U.S. official said, adding that the area hit was not believed to be held by Islamic State militants.

U.S. officials, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, have previously cited a Russian airstrike near the city of Homs and pinned down the target further by saying it was around the town of Talbiseh, north of Homs.

Islamic State militants are not believed to be in control of that area, they said.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Bill Trott

