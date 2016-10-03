FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suicide bombers strike in Syrian government-held Hama
#World News
October 3, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

Suicide bombers strike in Syrian government-held Hama

A view shows the damage at the site of a suicide bomb attack in the Syrian government-held city of Hama, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on October 3, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Two suicide bombers blew themselves up in the Syrian government-held city of Hama on Monday, killing a number of people, Syria's state news agency SANA reported.

The Islamic State-affiliated news agency Amaq said three suicide bombers from the group had attacked the headquarters of the police and the ruling Baath Party in Hama.

State media made no mention of a third bomber.

The first bomber blew himself up using an explosive belt in a square in the city's al-Hader district, followed 15 minutes later by a second bomber in the same location, SANA reported, citing a police source.

It said the blasts had killed and wounded a number of people, but did not say how many.

Reporting by Ellen Francis/Tom Perry in Beirut and Omar Fahmy in Cairo; Editing by Alison Williams and Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
