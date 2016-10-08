BEIRUT Syrian government forces and their allies recaptured several towns and villages in Hama province on Saturday, monitors and pro-Damascus media reported, pushing back rebels who had made significant advances in the area in recent weeks.

It was the first time government forces were on the front foot in the western Syrian province since insurgents launched an attack at the end of August that captured a series of towns and villages, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Hezbollah's Al Manar TV said the Syrian army had seized towns or villages including al-Talisiya, al-Qahira and Tel al-Usud.

(Reporting by John Davison; editing by John Stonestreet)