Free Syrian Army fighters launch a Grad rocket from Halfaya town in Hama province, towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stationed in Zein al-Abidin mountain, Syria September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

BEIRUT Syrian government forces and their allies recaptured more territory from rebels in Hama province in the west on Sunday, building on advances they have made in the last two days, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

They seized Maan and al-Kabariya, two villages in rural northern Hama, which the insurgents took control of last month, the British-based monitoring group reported.

