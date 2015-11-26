Britain building consensus for military action in Syria: Hammond

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday he felt the government was building a consensus among lawmakers for military action in Syria after Prime Minister David Cameron made the case for extending air strikes there.
In an interview with BBC television, Hammond said: “From what I’ve seen of the response to the prime minister’s statement today it feels to me as though we are building a consensus now for military action in Syria.”
