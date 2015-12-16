FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Hammond: Syrian ceasefire agreement on Friday will be 'highly challenging'
December 16, 2015 / 1:58 PM / 2 years ago

UK's Hammond: Syrian ceasefire agreement on Friday will be 'highly challenging'

British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond speaks to reporters after chairing a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Somalia at U.N headquarters in New York, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A United States target to reach agreement on a national Syrian ceasefire at talks on Friday will be “highly challenging”, British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Wednesday.

World powers are due to meet in New York to discuss Syria’s peace process, a meeting that U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has said will “hopefully” yield a ceasefire agreement.

“Frankly, that will be highly challenging, but I commend him for his ambition,” Hammond told parliament.

Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
