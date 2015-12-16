UK's Hammond: Syrian ceasefire agreement on Friday will be 'highly challenging'

LONDON (Reuters) - A United States target to reach agreement on a national Syrian ceasefire at talks on Friday will be “highly challenging”, British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Wednesday.

World powers are due to meet in New York to discuss Syria’s peace process, a meeting that U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has said will “hopefully” yield a ceasefire agreement.

“Frankly, that will be highly challenging, but I commend him for his ambition,” Hammond told parliament.