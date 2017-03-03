FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Syrian opposition accepts U.N. principles at end of peace talks
#World News
March 3, 2017 / 6:20 PM / 6 months ago

Syrian opposition accepts U.N. principles at end of peace talks

Syria's main opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) leader Nasr al-Hariri, right, attends a round of negotiation with the UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria Staffan de Mistura (not pictured), during the Intra Syria talks, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, March 3, 2017.Salvatore Di Nolfi/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Syrian opposition has provisionally accepted 12 principles given to delegates by the United Nations at the end of an eight-day round of peace talks, chief negotiator Nasr al-Hariri said.

The general principles on the future of Syria were derived from points set out by U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura last year, Hariri told reporters after the final meeting of the round of U.N.-led talks in Geneva, the first in 10 months.

He said the round had ended without clear results but for the first time issues related to political transition had been discussed in acceptable depth.

His rival, Syrian government negotiator Bashar al-Ja'afari, left the talks without commenting.

Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay

