FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syrian government calls on Hasaka residents to fight Islamic State
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 26, 2015 / 3:44 PM / 2 years ago

Syrian government calls on Hasaka residents to fight Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian government called on residents of Hasaka on Friday to mobilize to fight an attack by Islamic State insurgents who are trying to seize control of the northeastern city.

“I call on every man, every young woman and every young man able to carry weapons to move immediately and join the frontline positions to defend the city,” Information Minister Omran al-Zoubi said on state television.

Islamic State fighters had set off bombs that had destroyed part of a security building in the city, killing a number of people, he added. Referring to attacks against Syrian government forces in Hasaka and elsewhere, he said the army faced “unprecedented terrorist aggression”.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny and Tom Perry; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.