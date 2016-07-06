FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Death toll from suicide bombing in Kurdish northeast Syria rises to 25: monitor
July 6, 2016 / 5:14 PM / a year ago

Death toll from suicide bombing in Kurdish northeast Syria rises to 25: monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The death toll from a suicide bomb blast claimed by Islamic State at a bakery in the mostly Kurdish-controlled city of Hasaka in northeastern Syria on Tuesday rose to at least 25, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

At least nine more people had succumbed to their injuries, the monitor said on Wednesday. Six of the dead were children.

Islamic State said on Tuesday that it had carried out the attack and had targeted the Kurdish YPG militia.

Bomb attacks in Hasaka city have been rare in recent months although Islamic State has attacked areas in the surrounding Hasaka province in the past, including the city of Qamishli.

The YPG, which controls most of Hasaka, captured large areas of territory from Islamic State in northeastern Syria last year and is involved in a U.S.-backed offensive that has advanced against the jihadists further west near the Turkish border.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington and John Davison; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
