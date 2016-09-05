FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
IS-affiliated agency says Kurdish forces targeted in Hasaka suicide blast
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 5, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

IS-affiliated agency says Kurdish forces targeted in Hasaka suicide blast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Islamic State-affiliated news agency Amaq said a suicide bombing in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasaka killed or wounded 15 members of the Kurdish security forces on Monday.

Amaq said the suicide bomb happened in the Masakin neighborhood of Hasaka.

Five blasts occurred across Syria on Monday morning, four in government-controlled areas of the country and one in Hasaka, controlled by the Kurdish YPG militia.

(This story corrects to remove reference to IS claiming the bombing)

Reporting by Lisa Barrington in Beirut and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.