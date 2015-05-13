FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian army, allies seize strategic hill on Lebanon-Syria border
#World News
May 13, 2015 / 12:19 PM / 2 years ago

Syrian army, allies seize strategic hill on Lebanon-Syria border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian army and Hezbollah fighters seized on Wednesday a strategic hill seen as the most important target in an offensive along the Lebanon-Syria border, Hezbollah said.

By seizing Talat Moussa, Hezbollah would have scored a significant advance in its offensive to drive insurgents including members of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front from the Qalamoun mountain range.

“The Syrian army and the resistance fighters totally control the hill,” the group said.

Writing by Mariam Karouny

