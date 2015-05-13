Syrian army, allies seize strategic hill on Lebanon-Syria border

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian army and Hezbollah fighters seized on Wednesday a strategic hill seen as the most important target in an offensive along the Lebanon-Syria border, Hezbollah said.

By seizing Talat Moussa, Hezbollah would have scored a significant advance in its offensive to drive insurgents including members of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front from the Qalamoun mountain range.

“The Syrian army and the resistance fighters totally control the hill,” the group said.