4 months ago
Lebanon's Hezbollah calls U.S. strike on Syria 'idiotic step'
#World News
April 7, 2017 / 2:58 PM / 4 months ago

Lebanon's Hezbollah calls U.S. strike on Syria 'idiotic step'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah said on Friday a U.S. cruise missile strike on a Syrian airbase was an "idiotic step" which would lead to "great and dangerous tensions" in the Middle East.

Hezbollah, which supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the six-year-old conflict, said in a statement the strike would not demoralize the Syrian army or negatively affect its allies.

The U.S. military action was a "service" to Israel and its "ambitions in the region," Hezbollah added, without elaborating.

Reporting by John Davison and Tom Perry; editing by Andrew Roche

