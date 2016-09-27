Hezbollah sees no political prospects for ending Syria war: al-Akhbar newspaper

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah said on Tuesday there was no foreseeable political solution for Syria, and that the conflict was becoming more complicated as tension mounted between the United States and Russia, al-Akhbar newspaper reported.

"There are no prospects for political solutions ... the final word is for the battlefield," the pro-Hezbollah newspaper's website quoted leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as saying.

"The situation is becoming increasingly complicated especially after the U.S.-Russian tension and the continued crisis of trust between the two sides," he said. Hezbollah supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war, now in its sixth year.