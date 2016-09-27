FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hezbollah sees no political prospects for ending Syria war: al-Akhbar newspaper
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 27, 2016 / 1:09 PM / a year ago

Hezbollah sees no political prospects for ending Syria war: al-Akhbar newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah said on Tuesday there was no foreseeable political solution for Syria, and that the conflict was becoming more complicated as tension mounted between the United States and Russia, al-Akhbar newspaper reported.

"There are no prospects for political solutions ... the final word is for the battlefield," the pro-Hezbollah newspaper's website quoted leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as saying.

"The situation is becoming increasingly complicated especially after the U.S.-Russian tension and the continued crisis of trust between the two sides," he said. Hezbollah supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war, now in its sixth year.

Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.