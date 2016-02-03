FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian opposition says won't attend future talks unless change on ground
February 3, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 2 years ago

Syrian opposition says won't attend future talks unless change on ground

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Syrian opposition’s High Negotiations Committee (HNC) will not return to peace talks in Geneva until there is a change on the ground, its chief coordinator said on Wednesday.

“Mr De Mistura paused the process, I believe this is a chance for the international community to put pressure on the regime and its allies to make sure they implemented the humanitarian needs of the Syrian people through releasing detainees and lifting sieges on towns and stopping aerial attacks on towns,” Riad Hijab told reporters.

“The HNC delegation will leave Geneva tomorrow and will not return here unless we see something on the ground.”

Reporting By John Irish and Tom Miles

