Syria opposition says provisional agreement reached on temporary truce: report

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian opposition coordinator Riad Hijab said there was a provisional agreement on a temporary truce in Syria, the pro-Syrian opposition Orient TV reported on Monday.

Hijab, a former Syrian prime minister who chairs the Saudi-backed opposition High Negotiations Committee , said the agreement would be “according to international guarantees”.

The committee was meeting in Saudi Arabia on Monday to discuss a U.S.-Russian plan to bring about a “cessation of hostilities”.