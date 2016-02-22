FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria opposition says provisional agreement reached on temporary truce: report
February 22, 2016 / 4:17 PM / 2 years ago

Syria opposition says provisional agreement reached on temporary truce: report

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian opposition coordinator Riad Hijab said there was a provisional agreement on a temporary truce in Syria, the pro-Syrian opposition Orient TV reported on Monday.

Hijab, a former Syrian prime minister who chairs the Saudi-backed opposition High Negotiations Committee , said the agreement would be “according to international guarantees”.

The committee was meeting in Saudi Arabia on Monday to discuss a U.S.-Russian plan to bring about a “cessation of hostilities”.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington, editing by Larry King

