March 4, 2016 / 4:31 PM / a year ago

Syrian opposition says truce not respected, conditions unfavorable for talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Syrian opposition coordinator Riad Hijab said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Russia and their allies had carried out 90 air strikes in the country since a ceasefire was declared last weekend.

Speaking at a news conference in Paris, the former Syrian prime minister said that the conditions of the truce had not been met, and that medical and food supplies were being blocked and failing to get to those who need them.

“We believe that the current conditions are not favorable for these negotiations, no aid has entered the besieged areas and detainees have not been released,” he said.

He added that the United States had made a lot of concessions to the Russians.

Reporting by Thierry Chiarello and Lisa Barrington; Writing by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus

