Syrian opposition says talks should not go on if 'violations' persist

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The coordinator of Syria’s main opposition body Riad Hijab said on Monday that it was “unacceptable” for peace talks in Geneva to go on if the government and its allies did not lift sieges and stop bombing civilian areas.

Hijab, coordinator of the High Negotiations Committee, accused Damascus and its allies of “violating the rights of the people and contravening international law” in messages posted on his Twitter account, without elaborating further.