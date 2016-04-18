FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian opposition says talks should not go on if 'violations' persist
#World News
April 18, 2016 / 10:24 AM / a year ago

Riad Hijab, chief coordinator High Negotiations Committee (HNC) arrives for an internal meeting at a hotel during Syria peace talks at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The coordinator of Syria’s main opposition body Riad Hijab said on Monday that it was “unacceptable” for peace talks in Geneva to go on if the government and its allies did not lift sieges and stop bombing civilian areas.

Hijab, coordinator of the High Negotiations Committee, accused Damascus and its allies of “violating the rights of the people and contravening international law” in messages posted on his Twitter account, without elaborating further.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy in Cairo; writing by John Davison; Editing by Dominic Evans

