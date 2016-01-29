Syrian opposition says it will come to Geneva, but not to negotiate

GENEVA (Reuters) - Syria’s opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) will come to Geneva to meet U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura but will not get involved in negotiations with the Syrian government, an independent activist said on behalf of the HNC on Friday.

“They are coming for discussions with Mr. de Mistura, with the U.N. Not for a direct engagement or negotiations to start the political negotiating process with the regime,” Farrah el Atassi said.