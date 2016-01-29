FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian opposition says it will come to Geneva, but not to negotiate
#World News
January 29, 2016 / 7:41 PM / 2 years ago

Syrian opposition says it will come to Geneva, but not to negotiate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Syria’s opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) will come to Geneva to meet U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura but will not get involved in negotiations with the Syrian government, an independent activist said on behalf of the HNC on Friday.

“They are coming for discussions with Mr. de Mistura, with the U.N. Not for a direct engagement or negotiations to start the political negotiating process with the regime,” Farrah el Atassi said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; writing by Tom Miles; editing by Andrew Roche

