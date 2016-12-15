Hollande seeks EU summit call for Aleppo ceasefire

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said he wanted a summit of EU leaders on Thursday to issue a call for a ceasefire in Aleppo to allow civilians and the wounded to be evacuated.

Citing elements of a plan for people's safety in the Syrian city, he told reporters: "The condition for all this to happen is a ceasefire and it's what the European Council must demand: a ceasefire and the evacuation of all the civilians and eventually a political negotiation. Europe must make its voice heard."

Summit chair Donald Tusk met the president of the East Aleppo local council shortly before leaders gathered and said Brita Hagi Hasan would address the start of the meeting.