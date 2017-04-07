France, Germany to pursue Syria peace efforts through U.N.

PARIS (Reuters) - France and Germany will continue efforts through the United Nations to find a peaceful solution to the Syrian crisis, French President Francois Hollande said in a statement on Friday after telephone talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The joint statement came after the United States fired missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched this week by the regime of President Bashar a-Assad.

"Assad bears full responsibility for this development," the statement said.