4 months ago
France, Germany to pursue Syria peace efforts through U.N.
#World News
April 7, 2017 / 8:20 AM / 4 months ago

France, Germany to pursue Syria peace efforts through U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France and Germany will continue efforts through the United Nations to find a peaceful solution to the Syrian crisis, French President Francois Hollande said in a statement on Friday after telephone talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The joint statement came after the United States fired missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched this week by the regime of President Bashar a-Assad.

"Assad bears full responsibility for this development," the statement said.

Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Richard Balmforth

