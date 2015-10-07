FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Assad forces joining moderates to fight IS not French idea: source
October 7, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

Assad forces joining moderates to fight IS not French idea: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Associating moderate rebels from the Free Syrian Army and government forces to fight Islamic State was not a French idea, a source close to French President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a joint television appearance on Wednesday that Hollande had voiced the idea of uniting forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the so-called Free Syrian Army to fight Islamic State.

“The president spoke of the necessary presence of the Syrian opposition around the negotiating table.” a source close to Hollande said. “The rest is not a French idea.”

France has repeatedly said that once a political transition has occurred and Assad has gone, government troops and moderate rebels would need to join forces to defeat Islamic State.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by James Regan

