FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
One killed in Syria's Homs bus blast: witness
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 14, 2017 / 10:35 AM / 5 months ago

One killed in Syria's Homs bus blast: witness

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A blast on a bus in Syria's Homs on Tuesday killed one person and injured two others, a witness told Reuters.

Syrian state news agency SANA reported that what it called terrorists were behind the blast in the Wadi al-Dhahb district in the southeast of the city. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, also said there were casualties.

The explosion follows a coordinated attack by jihadist insurgents in Homs city center last month that killed scores including a senior security official, and an agreement on Monday for rebels to leave their last enclave in the city.

The attack in Homs on Feb. 25 was carried out by Tahrir al-Sham, a jihadist alliance whose main group is Fateh al-Sham, the former al Qaeda offshoot in Syria.

The same group also said it was behind a double suicide bombing in Damascus on Saturday that killed dozens of people, mostly Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims.

Analysts who follow Syria have predicted that as rebels fighting to oust President Bashar al-Assad suffer military reverses they will increasingly turn to guerrilla attacks in territory controlled by the government.

Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.