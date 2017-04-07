FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Homs governor doesn't believe there are big human casualties at base
#World News
April 7, 2017 / 3:51 AM / 4 months ago

Homs governor doesn't believe there are big human casualties at base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A U.S. missile strike on an air base near Homs on Friday is not believed to have caused "big human casualties" but has caused material damage, Homs Governor Talal Barazi told Reuters.

"I believe - God willing - that the human casualties are not big, but there is material damage. We hope there are not many victims and martyrs," he said by telephone.

He said rescue and fire-fighting operations had been going on for two hours.

Reporting by Kinda Makieh in Damascus; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Stephen Coates

