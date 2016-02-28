Warplanes believed to be Russian pound a rebel-held town north of Homs: rebels

AMMAN (Reuters) - Warplanes believed to be Russian pounded a rebel stronghold just north of the city of Homs in the second aerial bombing of the town within a few hours, a spokesman for the rebels said.

The four strikes at around 16:15 GMT (11:15 ET)that hit the town of Teir Maalah had been followed two hours earlier by the dropping of several bombs by Syrian army helicopters, Abu Rafaat, a spokesperson for the Free Syrian Army run rebel’s military operations room in the town led by Saraya al Haq brigade told Reuters.

The strategically located town is the northern gate of the rebel-held northern countryside of Homs province that also saw a ground offensive by the army to capture the town of Harbnafseh further north that was backed by heavy Russian aerial bombing, according to rebel fighters.