FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Warplanes believed to be Russian pound a rebel-held town north of Homs: rebels
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 28, 2016 / 5:18 PM / 2 years ago

Warplanes believed to be Russian pound a rebel-held town north of Homs: rebels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Warplanes believed to be Russian pounded a rebel stronghold just north of the city of Homs in the second aerial bombing of the town within a few hours, a spokesman for the rebels said.

The four strikes at around 16:15 GMT (11:15 ET)that hit the town of Teir Maalah had been followed two hours earlier by the dropping of several bombs by Syrian army helicopters, Abu Rafaat, a spokesperson for the Free Syrian Army run rebel’s military operations room in the town led by Saraya al Haq brigade told Reuters.

The strategically located town is the northern gate of the rebel-held northern countryside of Homs province that also saw a ground offensive by the army to capture the town of Harbnafseh further north that was backed by heavy Russian aerial bombing, according to rebel fighters.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editingby Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.