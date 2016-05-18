FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian air raids kill 13 people in western town: monitoring group
May 18, 2016 / 1:13 PM / a year ago

Syrian air raids kill 13 people in western town: monitoring group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Air raids carried out by Syrian government warplanes killed at least 13 people from one family in a town in the west of the country on Wednesday, a monitoring group said.

The air strikes hit the town of Rastan in Homs province and were part of a heavy bombardment in the area, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Eight children were among those killed, it said.

Government warplanes have targeted Rastan and other towns and villages under rebel control in the area, which lies midway between the government-held cities of Hama and Homs.

Reporting by John Davison

