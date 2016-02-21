FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Death toll in Homs bombings reaches 46: Syrian Observatory for Human Rights
February 21, 2016 / 8:49 AM / 2 years ago

Death toll in Homs bombings reaches 46: Syrian Observatory for Human Rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The death toll from two bomb blasts in the Syrian city of Homs on Sunday reached 46 including at least 28 civilians, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Observatory said the attacks, which hit the city’s central Zahra district, were among the biggest blasts to hit a government-held area in Homs in the five-year-old civil war.

The governor of Homs was quoted by Syrian state television as saying the death toll was 25 people. State TV initially said 14 had been killed.

Reporting by John Davison

