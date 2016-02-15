FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian envoy to Moscow: U.S. jets hit hospital in Syria
February 15, 2016 / 4:51 PM / 2 years ago

Syrian envoy to Moscow: U.S. jets hit hospital in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Air strikes on a hospital operated by Doctors Without Borders in Syria were carried out by U.S. planes, the Syrian ambassador in Moscow told Rossiya 24 television on Monday.

“It was destroyed by the American Air Force. The Russian Air Force has nothing to do it with,” said Ambassador Riad Haddad.

Haddad said Damascus hoped peace talks would resume on Feb. 25 but that Turkey was interfering in the country to support Islamic State militants.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; editing by John Stonestreet

