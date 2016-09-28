Medics inspect the damage outside a field hospital after an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Maadi neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

BEIRUT A bakery and major hospital were hit in bombardments of rebel-held eastern Aleppo early on Wednesday, residents said, as Syrian government forces pressed their Russian-backed campaign to retake the whole city.

"The warplane flew over us and directly started dropping its missiles on this hospital...at around 4 a.m.," Mohammad Abu Rajab, a radiologist at the largest trauma hospital in the city's rebel-held sector, told Reuters. "The rubble fell in on the patients in the intensive care unit."

The strikes also hit the hospital's oxygen and power generators, and patients were transferred to another hospital in the area, medical workers at the M10 hospital said.

A bakery in another rebel-held district was hit around 3 a.m., as people lined up to collect bread, residents said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the conflict, said the bakery in the al-Maadi neighborhood had been hit by artillery shelling, killing at least six people.

Over 250,000 civilians are thought to be besieged in the rebel-held sector of Aleppo, where intensive bombing by government forces and their allies has killed hundreds of people since a ceasefire collapsed last week.

