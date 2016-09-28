Israel's elder statesman, Shimon Peres, dies at 93
JERUSALEM Former Israeli president and elder statesman Shimon Peres, a joint winner of the 1994 Nobel Peace Prize, died in hospital on Wednesday at 93, two weeks after suffering a massive stroke.
BEIRUT A bakery and major hospital were hit in bombardments of rebel-held eastern Aleppo early on Wednesday, residents said, as Syrian government forces pressed their Russian-backed campaign to retake the whole city.
"The warplane flew over us and directly started dropping its missiles on this hospital...at around 4 a.m.," Mohammad Abu Rajab, a radiologist at the largest trauma hospital in the city's rebel-held sector, told Reuters. "The rubble fell in on the patients in the intensive care unit."
The strikes also hit the hospital's oxygen and power generators, and patients were transferred to another hospital in the area, medical workers at the M10 hospital said.
A bakery in another rebel-held district was hit around 3 a.m., as people lined up to collect bread, residents said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the conflict, said the bakery in the al-Maadi neighborhood had been hit by artillery shelling, killing at least six people.
Over 250,000 civilians are thought to be besieged in the rebel-held sector of Aleppo, where intensive bombing by government forces and their allies has killed hundreds of people since a ceasefire collapsed last week.
AMSTERDAM International prosecutors investigating the downing of a Malaysian airliner over eastern Ukraine in 2014 will report their findings on Wednesday, but stop short of naming any culprits.
ANKARA Turkey may have to build new courthouses to cope with thousands of prosecutions over July's failed coup, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Wednesday, as the number of arrests reached 32,000.