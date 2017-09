BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least six fighters from al Qaeda’s Syrian affiliate, the Nusra Front, were killed in a U.S.-led coalition air strike on a base west of the northern city of Aleppo, a monitoring group said on Thursday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors violence in Syria through a network of sources, said the attack targeted a Nusra Front base in Aleppo’s western outskirts after midnight.