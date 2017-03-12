FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Death toll from Damascus bombing climbs to 74: Observatory
#World News
March 12, 2017 / 9:51 AM / 5 months ago

Death toll from Damascus bombing climbs to 74: Observatory

People inspect the damage at the site of an attack by two suicide bombers in Damascus, Syria March 11, 2017.Omar Sanadiki

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The death toll from a double bomb attack targeting Shi'ites visiting a pilgrimage site in Damascus has climbed to 74, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday.

Most of the dead in Saturday's attack were Iraqi Shi'ites who were going to visit a cemetery near the Old City of Damascus.

There has been no claim of responsibility. The Hezbollah-run al-Manar TV station said it was carried out by two suicide bombers.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been supported in the country's war by Shi'ite militias from countries including Iraq, Afghanistan and Lebanon.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Mark Potter

