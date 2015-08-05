FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria says fight against Islamic State must include Damascus
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 5, 2015 / 9:29 AM / 2 years ago

Syria says fight against Islamic State must include Damascus

Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem addresses the 69th United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria supports any efforts to combat Islamic State if they are coordinated with Damascus but anything else would “be a breach of Syrian sovereignty”, state television quoted the country’s foreign minister as saying on Wednesday,

Walid al-Moualem made the comments during a visit to top regional ally Tehran to meet with his Iranian counterpart, the TV channel said.

The United States said earlier this week it had decided to allow airstrikes to defend Syrian rebels trained by the U.S. military from any attackers, even if the enemies were the Syrian army and allied fighters.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.