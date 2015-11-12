FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
At least 100 fighters killed in Syria during storming of besieged airbase: monitor
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 12, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

At least 100 fighters killed in Syria during storming of besieged airbase: monitor

A Kurdish female fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures as she carries her weapon near al-Hawl area where fighting between Islamic State fighters and fighters from Democratic Forces of Syria are taking place in south-eastern city of Hasaka, Syria November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least 100 soldiers and fighters were killed in northern Syria in just over 24 hours of fierce fighting earlier this week as pro-government forces reached an airbase that had long been besieged by Islamic State, a monitoring group said on Thursday.

Most of those killed were Islamic State militants, followed by government forces and its allies, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The breaking of the siege was the most high-profile military victory for Syria’s government since Russia intervened in the conflict with an air campaign on Sept. 30.

On Tuesday government troops reached the Kweires airbase in the northern province of Aleppo, where soldiers and officers had been holed up for nearly two years.

Recent offensives by government forces mostly against insurgents not linked to Islamic State in the west and northwest of Syria have been backed by Russian air strikes, as well as Iranian troops and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters.

But their progress has been limited at best, with rebels putting up fierce resistance and even advancing in some areas, such as in Hama province where certain areas have come under heavy bombardment.

Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.