WASHINGTON The U.S.-led coalition battling Islamic State, eager to avoid more clashes between Turkey and U.S.-backed Syrian fighters, is establishing communications channels to better coordinate in a "crowded battlespace," the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
"The improved coordination of armed activities in Northern Syria will seek to assure the safety of all forces," said Pentagon spokesman Matthew Allen. "We will not discuss coordination and de-confliction procedures in detail in the interest of preserving operational security."
