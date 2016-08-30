A general view shows a damaged street with sandbags used as barriers in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, Syria March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A boy eats yogurt near a girl selling cigarettes in the rebel held al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

WASHINGTON The U.S.-led coalition battling Islamic State, eager to avoid more clashes between Turkey and U.S.-backed Syrian fighters, is establishing communications channels to better coordinate in a "crowded battlespace," the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

"The improved coordination of armed activities in Northern Syria will seek to assure the safety of all forces," said Pentagon spokesman Matthew Allen. "We will not discuss coordination and de-confliction procedures in detail in the interest of preserving operational security."

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by James Dalgleish)