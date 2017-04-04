U.N. Syria envoy says chemical attack came from the air

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The "horrific" chemical attack in Syria's Idlib province on Tuesday came from the air, United Nations envoy Staffan de Mistura said on Tuesday, adding the U.N. Security Council would meet to demand accountability.

"This was horrific and we are asking, I'm sure there will be a Security Council meeting on this, for clear identification of responsibilities, accountability," he said at an international conference in Brussels aimed at shoring up ailing Syrian peace talks.