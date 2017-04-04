FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
U.N. Syria envoy says chemical attack came from the air
April 4, 2017 / 2:42 PM / 5 months ago

U.N. Syria envoy says chemical attack came from the air

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura arrives at a meeting with government delegation during Syria peace talks in Geneva, Switzerland March 31, 2017.Fabrice Coffrini/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The "horrific" chemical attack in Syria's Idlib province on Tuesday came from the air, United Nations envoy Staffan de Mistura said on Tuesday, adding the U.N. Security Council would meet to demand accountability.

"This was horrific and we are asking, I'm sure there will be a Security Council meeting on this, for clear identification of responsibilities, accountability," he said at an international conference in Brussels aimed at shoring up ailing Syrian peace talks.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Robin Emmott; editing by Andrew Roche

